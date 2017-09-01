HOMELESS CHARITY TO BENEFIT FROM STADIUM SLEEPOUT

Leeds Rhinos Foundation is helping to raise awareness and funds for homeless charity St George’s Crypt by bringing together senior figureheads from the council, including Tom Riordan and West Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent, Paul Money, for a sleep out at Headingley Carnegie Stadium on 30th October.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation is working with charity CEO Sleepout to host the event, which will see executives and notable public figures swap the comfort of their beds for a night outdoors in sleeping bags, all to help fight homelessness and poverty in the city.

Taking place at the home of Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie, key personnel from the city will join over 60 other people in support of the cause.

The number of people sleeping rough in England has risen nationally each year to over 4,100 people in 2016 with Yorkshire and the Humber contributing over 170 people to that figure, which is something Leeds Rhinos Foundation Community Manager Gareth Cook is keen to redress.

“Working with CEO Sleepout made perfect sense for our charity,” Cook said.

“Their track record of raising funds to support homeless projects speaks for itself, so it is a great pleasure to be able to bring together important people from Leeds to hopefully raise a lot of money for St George’s Crypt.

The Headingley Carnegie Stadium sleepout will support Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s community-based projects with funds raised from the event split evenly between Leeds Rhinos’ official charity, St George’s Crypt and CEO Sleepout.

“Leeds Rhinos Foundation prides itself on supporting and improving the lives of all people in Leeds, so to support those who are sleeping rough to get back on their feet is a really exciting prospect for us and hopefully just the start of fantastic relationship with CEO Sleepout going forward”, added Cook.

Through events taking place at football stadia and famous landmarks across the country including Wembley Stadium, Cardiff Castle, Riverside Stadium and St James’ Park, CEO Sleepout have raised over 1 million pounds for homeless causes since launching in 2014 by enlisting the help of over 1,000 executives raising sponsorship from their business contacts and friends.

Chairman at CEO Sleepout Andy Preston said:

“Leeds is an amazing city, packed with ambition and prosperity, but Leeds also has challenges and homelessness is a big one of those. CEO Sleepout Leeds is a chance for those who are doing well to do something special and help fight homelessness and poverty in the great city of Leeds.”

One of the main benefactors from the Headingley sleepout will be local charity St Georges Crypt, who provide care and support to homeless and vulnerable adults in Leeds. The Leeds based charity offer support through accommodation services, training and mentoring to transform lives.

Cheryl Harrington, Lead Fundraiser at St George’s Crypt commented:

“St George’s Crypt is a charity based in the heart of Leeds. Since 1930, we have been providing practical care and support to homeless, disadvantaged and vulnerable adults: including food, accommodation, advice, wellbeing, recovery work, engagement activities, employment and skills training. The issues which result in homelessness and destitution can affect people from all walks of life. Last year alone we helped over 1,500 people.

“The CEO Sleepout is a great way for our corporate friends and partners in business to show their support, by giving up one night of comfort and helping to raise much need cash for these worthy causes tackling these issues. We are very happy to be part of this event alongside Leeds Rhinos Foundation.”