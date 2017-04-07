Helping Our Local Animals

−−−−− BY LINZI DAVIES −−−−−

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch will celebrate their 2nd birthday at the well equipped centre at East Ardsley in June. Running for over 15 years now, the branch decided to relocate to their new centre nearly two years ago, enabling them to help more animals and provide more services to pets and their owners. The RSPCA is a well known national organisation but every branch in their location is registered as an individual charity and has to be completely self funding therefore it is vital to have the support of the local community to help them help as many animals as possible. Dogs, cats and rabbits rescued by RSPCA inspectors in our area can be taken to the centre where they are rehabilitated and rehomed with loving new families. Currently, the centre can house 15 dogs, 30 cats and 8 rabbits at any one time. The facilities provide a safe haven for animals where they are shown the love, affection and attention they deserve to nurture them back to health and happiness after suffering neglect/abuse.

Along with the two cattery blocks, dog kennels and rabbit space accommodation, the centre also includes an indoor arena, two paddocks and a large, fully secure off lead area. The arena is used for training and meetings between dogs and their potential new owner. The paddocks and off lead area are loved by the centre’s dogs as they enjoy having a good run around to let off steam and have fun.

The centre offer a wide range of services, from animal adoption and microchipping, to meeting room hire and much more:

Animal Adoption & Aftercare Advice

Once the animals have been rehabilitated at the centre, they are ready to find their forever home. Adoption application forms can be downloaded online, or collected from the centre in person. The branch will assess your personal circumstances such as if you have any children or other pets, and then match you to the right dog, cat or rabbit which will best suit you. A pre-home check will also be carried out to ensure that your home environment is safe and secure for the pet you are wanting to adopt. Adoption fees are £120 for adult dogs and £150 for puppies, £80 for adult cats, £95 for kittens, and rabbits are £55. This contribution helps towards vaccinations, neutering/spaying, flea and worm treatments. Regardless of the cost, you are adopting an animal knowing that you are giving it a second chance in life, as every pet deserves a warm loving home with enough to eat and the right amount of exercise. The shop at the centre sells all the accessories you need for your new pet too such as collars, leads and bedding. They also have an eBay shop where you can buy online.

Hire the Facilities

As well as being used by the dogs currently staying at the centre, the off-lead area can be hired by members of the public as an area to safely exercise their own dog off lead. Maybe your dog cannot be let off lead in public places due to behavioural issues such as chasing other animals or running away, or you wish to train them in a secure space.

The off- lead area at the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield centre is perfect to let your pet run free, and can be hired for varying amounts of time to suit your individual needs.

The indoor arena at the centre along with a smaller room can be hired as a meeting space for corporate companies wanting somewhere welcoming to meet. The centre provides tea and coffee for meetings, with the arena holding up to 25 people, and the smaller room up to 15. Companies can hire the space they need whilst knowing they are supporting a fantastic charity by doing so.

Volunteering

With just 24 members of staff across the centre and the community RSPCA branch shops which support it, volunteers are vital. Volunteers are always needed so if you feel you can help either in the fundraising department, in your local shop or on the eBay store, opportunities to do so are always available. Volunteering with the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield branch is extremely rewarding and flexible – help at times to suit you as little or as often as you can. The branch also require foster carers, so if you think you can provide a safe and loving environment in your home for an animal while it is waiting to find its forever home, please get in touch with them.

Microchipping

As well as caring for and rehoming neglected animals, the centre can also help pet owners with microchipping. At a cost of just £10 this service is available to all pets every Thursday and Saturday. The charity is also able to help with financial contributions towards emergency treatment and neutering/spaying for eligible pet owners. You can enquire at the centre or in any of their shops to see if you are eligible for help.

Events & Sponsorship

Last year it cost a total of £887,757 to run the branch, rehoming 336 animals, and an additional £14,458 helping animal owners. When the meeting rooms or off lead area are hired, all the money goes back to the animals they care for, as does the money raised through sales in their shops and online. To raise additional funds, the charity organises several events in order to keep looking after animals in desperate need year after year. Here are some upcoming events:

• 1st Sunday of every month until September (next one

7th May) – Car Boot Sale

£10 per car, no booking necessary just turn up on the day from 6am for sellers.

• throughout May – £30 Challenge

Can your team of 4-6 people to organise an event with a £30 budget to raise as much as possible?

• 24th June – 2nd Birthday Celebration

Enjoy an open day at the centre!

• 25th June – 5-a-Side Football Tournament at the Wakefield Indoor Football Centre

• 8th July – Charity Ball at the Village Hotel, Tingley

£40 per ticket, Live entertainment, three course dinner & raffle.

As well as all this, the centre offers much more including educational and group visits to the centre, animal sponsorship/corporate packages for businesses and can also offer house clearances and a collection service for donations.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, volunteering, hiring the facilities, attending/participating in an event or for all other enquiries, please get in touch with the Leeds & Wakefield Branch to discuss how you can help. The animals they care for certainly deserve it.

RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch,

Leeds, Wakefield & District Animal Centre,

Moor Knoll Lane, East Ardsley, Wakefield WF3 2DX

Tel: 0113 253 6952

Email: info@rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk

Web: www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk