Petal heads at Harrogate Spring Flower Show will be putting some va va bloom into their displays this year as they gear up for their challenge to create floral bonnets – using real cars!

Floristry students from across the north will swap valves for vases when they are given the front half of a car as the backdrop for their team entries in the show’s annual college competition.

Six small hatchback cars have been specially prepared for the show by Ripon-based metal recyclers K A Anderson and come complete with wheels, windscreens, wing mirrors and engines.

Colleges from Askham Bryan, Bishop Burton, East Durham, Shipley, Tyne Metropolitan and Wigan & Leigh have been tasked to create their impressive large scale displays on the front of the car – bonnet open or closed, it’s up to the students.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “Our spring show hosts the biggest exhibition of floral art in Britain and the college displays are a highlight for our visitors. We always look for challenges that will bring a contemporary twist to our exhibits and this one is certainly likely to set imaginations running, our only problem now is how to park them in the marquee!”

Keith Anderson, from KA Anderson Metal Recyclers, added: “Cutting six cars in half to make floral displays has got to go down as one of the most unusual requests we have ever had at the yard, but we were happy to help and I am looking forward to seeing the end results.”

Floral Bonnets is part of the show’s spring theme, HortCouture, which will see a series of new features celebrating style trends in the home, the garden and the wardrobe.

Other attractions include an exclusive exhibition of gowns by New Zealand costumier and artist Jenny Gillies, a floral tribute to the trailblazers of modern haute couture, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Versace and Vivienne Westwood, plus a ‘Green Room’ furnished entirely with flower and plant materials.

Stunning show gardens and around 100 fabulous plant nursery displays also await visitors to the show, which runs from 20-23 April at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

There is a packed programme of talks and demonstrations each day of the show, including lively gardening chat in the Dig It Theatre, great growing advice with Kitchen Garden Live, and a menu of delicious seasonal dishes from a team of talented local chefs in the Feast! Food Theatre.

Thousands of high-quality garden products, unique handmade crafts, lovely gifts and specialist foods all add to a truly great day out for all garden lovers!

Tickets: Thurs, Fri, Sat *£16.50 when booked before Tuesday 11 April 2017, £19.00 on the gate; Sun *£14.50 in advance, £17.00 on the gate. Parking is FREE. Under 16s go FREE when accompanied by an adult. *A single £1 postage and admin fee applies per order.

Tickets available from www.flowershow.org.uk