Happy, Healthy Birthday

One of Leeds less known gems celebrated 25 years of delivering expert advice and information to health, care and social work staff.

The Public Health Resource Centre (PHRC), now based in Technorth, in Chapel Allerton, first began sharing information in 1991 as the first wave of 57 NHS Trusts came into being.

The PHRC offers support to anyone in Leeds with a responsibility or professional interest in public health or promoting health and wellbeing. With a large stock of models, equipment, books, DVDs, teaching packs, games, reports and CD-ROMs on a wide variety of public health topics available for loan, the PHRC are a centre for expertise in the city sharing knowledge and skills which can save lives. The team also produce a monthly Public Health Effectiveness Bulletin, providing valuable updates on new research and evidence for professionals.

The Centre also hosts regular ‘Want to know more…’ sessions led by experts about hot topics in public health. These support the Making Every Contact Count agenda which aims to use the millions of day to day interactions that health and care organisations and people have with other people to encourage changes in behaviour that have a positive effect on the health and wellbeing of individuals, communities and populations.

Rebecca Väänänen is the PHRC manager and has worked there since 2008. She said:

“I really enjoy the range of work we get involved in. We provide information for public health campaigns and health education, as well as being the place people can come to for leaflets and posters that are free of charge and that you don’t need to return. We also produced innovative videos to showcase our customers demonstrating how they have used the models from our library in their work.”

“We welcome users from a wide range of disciplines, including health, education, the local authority, social services, emergency services, prisons, and the voluntary, community and private sectors. However, as a professional resource, we are not open to the general public.”

Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, Leeds City Council Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adults, said:

“The Public Health Resource Centre is one of the gems in the Leeds health and care system. They’re a great source of reliable and accurate information and help make sure health and care professionals across the city can access training and advice which keeps them up to date with the best practice and most current knowledge on a wide variety of health and related subjects.”

Dr Ian Cameron, Leeds City Council Director of Public Health, said:

“The PHRC aims to provide the best possible information, resources and services, to help improve the health of people in Leeds and beyond. I’m delighted the PHRC has been able to reach their twenty fifth birthday and very proud they are still helping share their wisdom and knowledge across the city, helping improve lives and deliver crucial public health messages.”

The Public Health Resource Centre is based at Technorth, 9 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 3NB. They can be contacted at:

Telephone: 0113 378 6200

Email: phrc@leeds.gov.uk