Guides From Leeds And The North East Enjoy The Sites And Tastes Of Bruges!!!

Over twenty Guides from Leeds and across the North East completed the highest accolade for Guides – the Baden-Powell Challenge Award with a trip to Bruges.

The adventure started with an overnight ferry from Hull to Bruges. Whilst on the ferry the girls did team building activities and made badges using a dry felting technique. Whilst in Bruges the girls then got the opportunity to make their own chocolate in a special chocolate masterclass at Choco Story after which they visited the chocolate museum.

The girls had some free time to explore the city on their own in small groups before taking a group tour by barge along the famous canals.

The Baden-Powell Challenge is the highest award available to Guides – Girlguiding’s section for girls aged between 10 and 14.

The challenge is divided into five sections, including healthy lifestyles and global awareness.

To complete the award, Guides take part in an adventure weekend, during which they face various set challenges, trying new things and pushing themselves outside their comfort zone.

Emily, Brown, 3rd Garforth Guides, said “I really enjoyed meeting new people and I especially enjoyed the chocolate workshop. It was a bit of a challenge when we got lost in Bruges but we found the way eventually and felt relieved.”

The group’s leader, Liz Laming, said: “The girls had a wonderful time. For some it was their first time travelling abroad without their parents, it really boosted their confidence and they really enjoyed the chocolate too!”

Girlguiding opens up a world of opportunities to girls and young women aged five to 25, offering a hugely varied programme incorporating everything from world issues and science to social action, adventure sports and international travel.

The charity builds girls’ confidence and raises their aspirations, giving them their own space to have fun and build friendships.

For further information about Girlguiding and how to get involved call

0800 169 5901 or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk