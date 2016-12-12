Girls Football Training Takes On An International Flavour

Garforth Rangers Under 10 girls were joined in their training session by two female internationals. Bethan Davies, goal keeper for Wales and Simona Petkova, Bulgarian International striker took time out from their busy training schedules with Leeds Ladies to take part in an extra special training session.

Lee Townend, Leeds director of football also came along and delivered a session in skills and fitness. Bethan taught goal keeping techniques as the girls tried to score penalties against her. Simona who is also a freestyle football champion treated the girls to a display of her abilities and then taught them how to spin the ball and balance it on their necks.

The morning was a resounding success with the aim of inspiring young girls to play football. Although there has been a significant increase in the amount of females playing the game many girls stop playing due to lack of good coaching, no team to play for and in some cases lack of funding. Garforth Rangers coach Damion Clark said, “this has been fantastic for the girls. The Leeds ladies have shown them what they could potentially achieve if they work hard and keep enjoying their football. It’s great that they can have good local, role models”.

Bethan was delighted to be involved and told us, “Joining the girls at Garforth was an enjoyable and rewarding experience. Seeing the girls enjoying themselves and playing so well is of great importance. It’s vital that we encourage participation from a young age, and then maintain the girls’ desire to play, whilst keeping youth football as a fun and pressure-free environment, because these girls are the future of women’s football.” Simona added “seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is such a reward, the pleasure was all mine”

Damion finished by saying “The Rangers girls have taken so much from this experience, new skills, great memories and probably most exciting for the girls signed footballs and shirts”.

If any other youth clubs would like to take part in a session with Leeds Ladies contact the club for details.

Garforth Rangers is a community club based at Garforth Academy, for further information please see;

www.garforthrangers.co.uk

Leeds Ladies FC are a community club in the WPL Northern division. They are the club born from the disbanded Leeds United Ladies FC and play their home games at Garforth Town FC for more information please see;

www.leedsladiesfc.com