FUNDRAISER PHIL COMPLETES HIS WALK

Fundraiser Phil Taylor walked the White Rose Way from Scarborough to Leeds to raise money for Guide Dogs.

Last year Phil took five days to complete the walk the opposite way from Leeds to Scarborough, but this year he completed in just three days.

He began the walk at Scarborough Train Station at 9.00am, and headed to Malton. This part of the walk was not uneventful when a car drew alongside him as if to throw money into the bucket he was carrying. Instead, the two youths in the car attempted to grab the bucket. They were no match for Phil though, who managed to hold on to it!

On day 2 he left Malton headed for York and the final push on day 3 saw him arrive back in Leeds at 4.30pm.

Phil said, “Despite the attempted robbery on day 1, the final day was the worst as it rained heavily all day. However I met some wonderful people along the way who all donated generously and even said they were inspired by my attempt to volunteer for Guide Dogs themselves. Hopefully I have raised around £600 for Guide Dogs. My next challenge is to go blindfold for 24 hours whilst going about my daily routine, so that I can get some insight into the obstacles facing visually impaired and blind people every day, and at the same time raise awareness of what it is like to have partial or no vision”.

Phil is Fundraising Coordinator for the Wakefield and Pontefract Branch of Guide Dogs and is always thinking of new ways to raise money for the charity. If you would like to sponsor Phil on any of his challenges, just go to;

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/guidedogfundraisers