Funding For Wharfedale Male Voice Choir

Having entertained the communities of Wharfedale for more than thirty years the Wharfedale Male Voice Choir were in much need of a new keyboard that could provide accompaniment for the choir’s singing and pleasure for their audiences.

In recent times it has not always been possible to rely on the pianos available at many of the venues where the choir are called upon to sing, and their own keyboard eventually proved not to be up to the task!

Enter Otley Town Council whose Community Development Committee in supporting causes that are beneficial to the local community provided a grant from their Community Award 2016/17 to part fund a new digital piano.

During the build up to Christmas the choir performed a number of seasonal concerts and will be returning again to Otley early this year with their grateful thanks to Otley Town Council for enabling them to continue to entertain local community groups.

The choir is an expanding and there is now a small number of vacancies for both Tenors and Basses.

If you are interested in joining the choir which meets on a Monday afternoon please contact wharfedalemvc@outlook.com or through the webpage;

www.wharfedalemvc.wordpress.com