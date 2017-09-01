Friends Of Temple Newsam Beer Festival

Join the Friends of Temple Newsam Park at their 2nd Beer Festival to be held in the Walled Garden Marquee at Temple Newsam. After their successful initial Beer Festival in 2016 they will be holding their 2nd festival on 23rd September 2017 – 2 sessions 12pm – 5pm and 6pm until 10pm.

Plenty of seating in a covered marquee (so no worries about the rain) and if its pleasant – the tables move outside. Entertainment including live acts and local resident DJ. Children are welcome in the afternoon – there will be games and outdoor activities and if the weather is poor there is plenty of room to take the activities inside!!

The proceeds of this community fundraising event are going to help future projects to improve local community experience within Temple Newsam Grounds/Park.

Tickets available at;

www.friendsfesttemple-newsam.co.uk/buy-tickets