Free BT Traineeships To Help Youngsters In West Yorkshire Get ‘Work Ready’

BT is offering free traineeships to help young people in West Yorkshire get ‘work ready’ and prepared for their future careers.

The seven-week course, combining hands-on work experience with coaching and training, is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 not currently in education, employment or training.

Traineeships are a great opportunity for people who want to get a job or continue their education, but lack the necessary skills and experience to make it happen.

The next traineeship in West Yorkshire starts on July 11, 2017 and will be held at the BT offices on Sovereign Street in Leeds. For more details or to apply visit www.btplc.com/Careercentre/WorkReady.

During the course, trainees will get hands on experience of the workplace with an opportunity to run a project from start to finish, working both individually and as part of a team. Trainees also learn practical and transferrable work skills such as CV writing, interview techniques and confidence building and can also gain a nationally recognised qualification in digital employability. They can even brush up on maths and English.

At the end of the course, trainees will leave with a career plan in place and receive ongoing help and support to complete the next steps towards employment or education.

Tom Keeney, chair of BT’s regional board in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “BT traineeships give local, young people the opportunity to experience the working day and gain invaluable insight of what is expected in the workplace.

“More than half of those who have completed previous traineeships have gone on to find employment or have returned to education. Some have found jobs within BT, but many have used their new skills and experience to find work in other businesses and industries, which is why traineeships are such a valuable asset.

“There will be more opportunities to join a BT traineeship in West Yorkshire so even if you can’t attend this particular course I’d encourage you to register your interest to ensure you don’t miss out.”

Two-week work placements, in a variety of roles across the UK, are also available for those unable to commit to a full seven week traineeship. Although a work placement does not carry a formal qualification, attendees are given a certificate showing their attendance and achievements to demonstrate their commitment to prospective employers.

BT has been running the BT Traineeship since 2014 and to date more than 2,000 young people from around the UK have joined the programme.

The traineeship develops transferrable skills needed to find and start work, whether with BT or another company. After graduating from the programme, the young people get a minimum of 12 weeks support from BT to help them find a job or training.

The BT Traineeship is part of the BT Work Ready programme which is a series of initiatives provided to help young people, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, gain employment skills and get them ready for work. It’s part of BT’s commitment as a founding partner in the Movement to Work coalition of employers.

Further information on BT’s Work Ready programme;

www.bt.com/workready