Otley Methodist & Bramhope Methodist Churches are presenting An Evening with Amanda Owen – The Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Amanda Owen has been seen by millions on ITV’s The Dales and on Channel 5 in Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild living a life that has almost gone in today’s modern world, a life ruled by the seasons and her animals. She is a farmer’s wife and shepherdess, living alongside her husband Clive and nine children at Ravenseat, a 2000 acre sheep hill farm above Keld at the head of Swaledale in North Yorkshire. It’s a challenging life but one she loves.

She is also an author and in The Yorkshire Shepherdess she describes how the rebellious girl from Huddersfield, who always wanted to be a shepherdess, achieved her dreams. Full of amusing anecdotes and unforgettable characters, the book takes us from fitting in with the locals to fitting in motherhood, from the demands of the livestock to the demands of raising a large family in such a rural backwater.

Amanda also evokes the peace of winter, when they can be cut off by snow without electricity or running water, the happiness of spring and the lambing season, and the backbreaking tasks of summertime – haymaking and sheep shearing – inspiring us all to look at the countryside and those who work there with new appreciation.

Many of these tales from the book will be recounted by Amanda when she appears at Otley Methodist Church’s Wesley Hall on Friday 17 March at 7.30 pm

Tickets for the event, priced at £10 per head, are on sale now and can be obtained by sending payment to: Amanda Owen Talk, c/o 76 The Whartons, Otley, LS21 2BS along with a Stamped Addressed Envelope for return of the tickets. Cheques should be made payable to “Otley Methodist Church”.