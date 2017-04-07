eBike Revolution

Think about all of the best bits of cycling; independence, convenience, healthy exercise, being good for the environment, and most of all fun! Forget about the bad bits; the hills and the hard work, an Electric bike overcomes these issues and makes riding a pleasure.

Our E-bike range is extensive and covers all styles of riding with the UK environment in mind. So whether you’re looking to: get about town in style, keep a bike with your caravan or mobile home, take a short cut along a bridle path or do some serious off road riding, we will have the bike for your needs.

There have been massive improvements in quality and technology in recent years and we have experience of the various systems on the market including: Bosch, Shimano, Trans-X and Emotion. Our stock bikes are all from leading manufacturers including: Raleigh, Specialized, Orbea, EBCO and Ridgeback. Our range includes: Folding bikes, Hybrids and Full Suspension Mountain Bikes

We have been selling and repairing E-bikes since their first introduction. I was featured on ITV demonstrating a Panasonic powered Raleigh E-bike in the early 1990’s! I would like to think that over that period of time I have been asked every possible question about Electric bikes, here are some of the most frequent:

Frequently asked questions

WHAT IS AN

ELECTRIC BIKE?

An E-bike or Pedelec is an electrically assisted bicycle; you pedal and the motor adds power – it’s that simple. UK law requires the motor to cut out at 15mph.

DO I HAVE

TO PEDAL?

Yes. In the UK all electric bikes used in a public area must be pedal-assist. This means that power is added as the pedals are turned. A sensor will pick up how much pressure you are putting in and distributed power accordingly.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN

I STOP PEDALLING?

E-bikes are normal bicycles, so when you stop pedalling the power assist will stop and you will freewheel like a conventional bike.

CAN I GO FASTER THAN THE 15MPH LEGAL LIMIT?

The legal limit is the point at which the power stops assisting you. You can go as fast as you can pedal but will not receive assistance beyond 15mph.

DO I NEED A LICENCE?

No, all the E-bikes that we sell are classed as standard bicycles so no licence/insurance or MOT’s are required.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO RE-CHARGE THE BATTERY?

This will depend on the battery type and size, but average charge times are in the region of 4 hours.

DO I HAVE TO RUN THE

BATTERY FLAT BEFORE I CAN RECHARGE IT AGAIN?

No, all our E-bikes use lithium battery technology which allows you to “top up” the battery at any point.

CAN I USE THE BIKE IN THE RAIN?

Yes, all our E-bikes are designed to be used in all weathers. But, you should never jet-wash your E-bike as this will force water into the system and is likely to cause damage and premature wear.

CAN I CARRY LOADS &

TOW A TRAILER?

Yes. Many of our bikes come equipped with pannier racks for load carrying and most trailer systems will work with them as well.

We have more than a dozen different Electric bikes for you to try, why not call us today on 0113 2328483 and make an appointment to try a few?

Happy Cycling