Dog Abandoned On Valentine’s Day Is Looking For Love

A dog found tied to a park gate on Valentine’s Day with a note around her neck is hoping to find love again.

The one-year-old Crossbreed, who was found abandoned in East End Park with a note saying simply ‘I am Lara’, was taken to Dogs Trust Leeds as the most romantic day of the year drew to a close.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at the York Road Rehoming Centre, says:

“Whilst so many dogs were enjoying being spoilt by their devoted owners, poor Lara was scared and alone.

“Sometimes owners can no longer keep their dog for unavoidable reasons, and it’s really sad for them and the dog, but we would urge anyone who can no longer look after their dog to never abandon them in this way. It puts them at risk and through unnecessary stress.

“Luckily Lara was picked up by the dog warden and since then the team have definitely given her all the love she had missed out on on Valentine’s Day!”

Lara is now looking for love with a family who enjoy getting out and about and having lots of adventures, but she would like to be the only dog in the home so she can lap up all the love and affection on offer.

Amanda says:

“She is a gorgeous girl, walks beautifully on the lead and is really lively once she gets to know you. We’re sure she’ll steal someone’s heart soon!

“Stray dogs like Lara that find themselves at Dogs Trust are the lucky ones, as we will never put a healthy dog to sleep, but not all of the dogs found abandoned are so fortunate. If they don’t have a microchip or the details linked to the microchip aren’t up to date, they are at risk of being put to sleep if a home can’t be found for them, which is an avoidable tragedy.”

Last April it became compulsory to microchip your dog and keep your contact details up to date on the relevant microchip database.

If you think you could offer Lara, who can live in a home with children who are aged 13 or above, her forever home, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit her at Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL.

You can also find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk