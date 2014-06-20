Competitions – Great Prizes To Be Won LAST MONTHS WINNERS Stockeld Park winner Sandra Pennells Oceans winner Bryan Swann LaserZone winner Teresa Lee WIN 2 TICKETS TO SEE 2009 X-FACTOR STAR OLLY MURS; To win a pair of tickets to the race day and Olly Murs show (not including any accomodation) answer this question; What year did Olly shoot to fame on the X-Factor? 2008 2009 2010WIN 2 TICKETS TO SEE JESS GLYNNE WHO HAS FIVE CONSECUTIVE UK NUMBER ONE SINGLES To win a pair of tickets to the race day and Jess Glynne show (not including any accomodation) answer this question; How many consecutive UK No'1 singles has Jess had? 3 4 5WIN A MOTHERS DAY BOUQUET FROM ARTS & FLOWERS WORTH UP TO £30 To enter answer this question; What Sunday in Lent Is Mothering Sunday? Fourth Fifth SixthWIN AFTERNOON TEA FOR 2 AT CRAG HOUSE FARM To enter answer this question; Who created the Mothering Sunday Movement in 1914? Constance Penswick-Smith Christine Perry-Smith Katy PerryWIN A MEAL FOR 2 AT OCEANS Simply enter HADDOCKPlease fill in the comment box below. NameEmailPhone Number