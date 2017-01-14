Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds General Sale Launches

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds entries are now on general sale, inviting more than 5000 participants to take part in a show-stopping event on 10-11 June 2017.

The release follows a week-long priority entry window dedicated to British Triathlon Home Nation members and participants of the 2016 event, during which nearly 1000 spaces were snapped-up by those eager to be part the triathlon festival this year.

Over the second weekend in June, the city of Leeds is set to become a hub of triathlon activity across all levels of the sport. Saturday 10 June will witness 500 individuals experience their first taste of triathlon through the GO TRI event, set in and around the picturesque Roundhay Park.

Fast-forward 24 hours and the action continues, as age-group athletes from Britain and beyond take to the streets of Leeds for the sprint and standard distance, and relay events. Following a swim in Waterloo Lake, the new and improved course includes a single transition within Roundhay Park. Athletes will take on a challenging bike route before heading into the city centre on foot, with support from the crowds every step of the way. The experience will reach a peak as competitors enter Millennium Square to finish on the world famous blue carpet.

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds is set to attract everyone from complete beginners to the best of the British age-group community, following the recent announcement that the event is to host the British Standard Distance Triathlon Championships.

Visit the website to find out more about the improvements to the event experience in 2017 at leeds.triathlon.org.

Once the mass participation events have concluded it will be the turn of the world’s best triathletes to take on Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds, the fourth leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series, supported by UK Sport and The National Lottery.

The 2017 Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds will be organised exclusively by British Triathlon, in partnership with Leeds City Council, UK Sport and the ITU. The new team working on the event in 2017 has extensive experience of delivering a world-class standard of triathlon including Tri Liverpool and the ITU World Triathlon Series event in Hyde Park.

