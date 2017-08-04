CITY PARKS AND GREEN SPACES GREEN FLAG AWARD

Seven sites across Leeds have hit the heights and been given an internationally recognised green award.

Celebrating the very best green spaces across the United Kingdom, Otley Chevin, Pudsey Park, Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam estate and Middleton Park have once again been honoured with Green Flag Award status.

Now in its third decade, the Green Flag Award provides the public with a respected stamp of quality regarding which parks and green spaces are not only providing a beautifully maintained environment with the highest environmental standards, but also offering excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said:

“We are extremely proud of our city’s parks and green spaces and it is brilliant news that seven sites in Leeds have been recognised with a prestigious Green Flag Award.

“An amazing amount of hard work is undertaken by the council’s dedicated parks and countryside team along with many volunteers, to ensure that green spaces across our communities look so fantastic. These awards are therefore a great recognition of their efforts, and we look forward to seeing people of all ages continue to enjoy what we have to offer at our parks and green spaces in the weeks, months and years to come.”

If you love Leeds’ parks, there are opportunities to support them through volunteering or making a donation to the new charity, Leeds Parks Fund; find out more and view a new, short film about Leeds parks at;

www.leedsparksfund.org