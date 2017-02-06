cirque du soleil

BRINGS VAREKAI TO ARENAS ACROSS THE UK

FEATURING NEW ACTS PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN BY UK AUDIENCES

– Cirque du Soleil is delighted to announce their first-ever UK arena tour of its signature production, Varekai. The critically-acclaimed show,updated and featuring new acts yet to be seen in the UK will visit the Sheffield Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena, Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena and Leeds’ First Direct Arena in February 2017, followed by the Genting Arena in Birmingham, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and The SSE Hydro, Glasgow in March 2017.

About Varekai

Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world – a world where something else is possible. A world called Varekai.

The sky lets go a solitary young man, and the story of Varekai begins. Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

The word Varekai (pronounced ver·ay·’kie) means “wherever” in the Romany language of the gypsies—the universal wanderers. Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition, and to those who quest with infinite passion along the path that leads to Varekai.

Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is a major Québec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has 4,000 employees, including more than 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.

Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 160 million spectators in more than 400 cities in over sixty countries on all continents. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com and livenation.co.uk/artist/cirque-du-soleil-tickets.

SHOW INFORMATION:

SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena

Thursday 2 February, 8.00pm

Friday 3 February, 8.00pm

Saturday 4 February, 4.00pm

Saturday 4 February, 8.00pm

Sunday 5 February, 5.00pm

DUBLIN, 3Arena

Wednesday 8 February, 8.00pm

Thursday 9 February, 8.00pm

Friday 10 February, 8.00pm

Saturday 11 February, 4.00pm

Saturday 11 February, 8.00pm

Sunday 12 February, 5.00pm

NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Wednesday 15 February, 8.00pm

Thursday 16 February, 8.00pm

Friday 17 February, 8.00pm

Saturday 18 February, 4.00pm

Saturday 18 February, 8.00pm

Sunday 19 February, 5.00pm

LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 22 February, 8.00pm

Thursday 23 February, 8.00pm

Friday 24 February, 8.00pm

Saturday 25 February, 4.00pm

Saturday 25 February, 8.00pm

Sunday 26 February, 5.00pm

BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Wednesday 1 March, 8.00pm

Thursday 2 March, 8.00pm

Friday 3 March, 8.00pm

Saturday 4 March, 4.00pm

Saturday 4 March, 8.00pm

Sunday 5 March, 5.00pm

NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 8 March, 8.00pm

Thursday 9 March. 8.00pm

Friday 10 March, 8.00pm

Saturday 11 March, 4.00pm

Saturday 11 March, 8.00pm

Sunday 12 March, 5.00pm

GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 15 March, 8.00pm

Thursday 16 March, 8.00pm

Friday 17 March, 8.00pm

Saturday 18 March, 4.00pm

Saturday 18 March, 8.00pm

Sunday 19 March, 5.00pm

For complete show and ticket information, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/varekai.