Chapeltown Cougars Show Unity In New Kit

Leeds housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise has presented Chapeltown Cougars rugby league under 9s with new branded hoodies to keep them warm as winter arrives.

The specially-commissioned clothing was handed over to Cougars founder and head coach Steve Walker by Unity’s chief executive Ali Akbor and director of regeneration Wayne Noteman after a training session at the Mandela Community Centre.

They were joined by Ronnie the Rhino representing the Leeds Rhinos Foundation which supports Chapeltown Cougars through the Leeds Rhinos Club Ambassadors Scheme.

The Cougars were established in 2011 with the club now open to boys and girls from five years old.

Players are drawn from the local community in Chapeltown and surrounding areas including Chapel Allerton, Moortown, Oakwood and Harehills.

They train under the guidance of qualified coaches on Wednesday evenings and play games in the Yorkshire Junior Amateur Rugby League on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Ali Akbor, Unity Homes and Enterprise chief executive, said:

“Unity is proud to be based in Chapeltown and, when asked to assist the Cougars, were only too happy to oblige.

“Our ethos is centred on creating sustainable communities made up of people of all ethnic backgrounds and ages.

“There is no better way to bring young people together than through sport and, in their short history, Chapeltown Cougars have been remarkably successful in doing this.

“We are delighted to be associated with the club and have Unity’s name displayed on the smart new kit.”

Steve Walker, Chapeltown Cougars founder and head coach, said:

“The club is fortunate to live in a community where people are happy to do their bit to help us.

“This includes our volunteers, who give up their time so freely, and our sponsors who support us in other ways.

“We are thrilled that Unity has provided our under 9s with their new hoodies, which look great.

“Other sponsorship opportunities are available for anyone else interested in getting involved with the Cougars.”

Sam Horner, Leeds Rhinos Foundation amateur club development officer, said:

“Chapeltown Cougars might not be the biggest junior rugby league club in Leeds, but it is one of the best.

“The coaches, players and volunteers are on a journey and it is privilege for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation to play an active part.

“I have worked closely with Steve to help the club develop and I promote it wherever I go.

“I am delighted they are getting strong support from the local community and I congratulate Unity Homes and Enterprise for stepping forward to help.”

Anyone wanting more information about Chapeltown Cougars or to go along to a training session should contact Avril Sanderson on

Tel: 07708 000035.