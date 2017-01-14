Carole Nash Announces Yorkshire Resident As Winner Of Kawasaki Ninja Motorbike

Carole Nash, the UK’s favourite and best motorcycle insurance broker, has announced the winner of its £11,000 (12,000 euros) motorbike giveaway. Lucky biking fan, Antony Addinall, got his hands on a Kawasaki Ninja 300 and also a pair of boots from biking superstar Jonathan Rea.

Antony was presented with his Kawasaki Ninja 300 at the UK’s largest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at Birmingham NEC, by biking superstars and Carole Nash ambassadors, Leon Haslam and Jonathan Rea.

Leon Haslam, British Superbikes star said: “This is such a fantastic prize – the Kawasaki Ninja is a brilliant motorbike and I’m sure that Antony will love owning one. It offers a really thrilling ride and I have no doubt he will have a great time on it once he has it on the road.”

Jonathan Rea, winner of the 2016 World Superbikes championship added: “I’m really happy that Antony has won this prize. He is an avid biker and I’m delighted to introduce him to such an awesome bike model.”

Rebecca Donohue, Head of Marketing at Carole Nash, said: “This is a fantastic biking prize and it couldn’t have gone to a more passionate biker. Antony will have a great time on the roads with this brilliant bike. It was lovely meeting the winner at Motorcycle Live and the look on his face when he met Leon and Jonathan was priceless!”

Antony Addinall, said: “I still can’t believe it is real. I have never known anyone to win this type of promotion before. I have always been told you don’t get anything for nothing these days, but clearly it is possible! I was getting a quote from Carole Nash because I’d had my motorcycle stolen the week before, so this amazing prize came at the perfect time for me.”