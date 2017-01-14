Cancer Patients To Benefit From Latest State-Of-The-Art Technology

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has officially opened its new Elekta Versa™ HD linear accelerator (Linac), marking the start of a multi-million pound investment and a four year equipment replacement programme. Seven additional linear accelerators will be replaced with this state-of-the-art technology with a new Versa HD treatment machine coming on-line every six months.

Leeds Cancer Centre is decommissioning its linear accelerators at St James’s Hospital to make way for the latest state-of-the-art equipment. A linear accelerator is used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer and delivers high energy X-rays to the region of a patient’s tumour. Importantly these X-ray treatments can be designed in such a way that they destroy the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding normal tissue.

Julian Hartley, Chief Executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Leeds Cancer Centre was an early adopter of this technology and was the first cancer centre to implement advanced high-dose rate radiotherapy techniques using Versa HD Linac technology which the centre co-developed with manufacturer Elekta.

“This impressive programme of technology upgrades has been made possible through the strong partnership between our Trust, managed equipment service providers Medipass and manufacturer Elekta. Over the next four years, the Trust will replace seven clinical treatment machines and three CT Simulators with the most advanced radiotherapy imaging and delivery technology currently available. This means that all patients treated in Leeds will continue to have access to world-class, state-of-the-art radiotherapy treatments.”

Equipped with sophisticated technology and high dose rate mode delivery, the new Versa HD is designed to provide clinicians with the precision and speed necessary to deliver advanced techniques known as stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) and volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) that demand highly accurate tumour targeting and the protection of critical structures.

The benefits of this technology also include, reduced treatment times, the potential for high dose advanced therapies, custom configurations for unique clinical needs and the ability see soft tissue during treatment.

Stephen Bellchambers, Customer Manager at Elekta Limited said: “We are proud to have a long-established partnership with Leeds Cancer Centre and are delighted to be able to provide them with the latest technology in radiotherapy. This technology upgrade will allow the centre to continue providing the highest level of treatment and care, and help enhance its position at the forefront of radiotherapy in the UK.”

Leeds Cancer Centre provides some of the most advanced treatment and care anywhere in the world for patients with cancer. It is one of the largest cancer centres in the country, offering comprehensive, specialist cancer services and is recognised as a world leader in cancer research and innovation.