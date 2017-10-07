BURMANTOFTS SENIOR ACTION CHARITY CHAIR OF TRUSTEES RETIRES AFTER HELPING IN THE COMMUNITY FOR 23 YEARS

Burmantofts Senior Action (BSA) is an established local charity in Leeds 9 which covers the areas of Burmantofts, Lincoln Green, Ebor Gardens and parts of Harehills. Its core work is to support older people to live independently in the community for as long as possible and to address social isolation.

They provide a range of activities and services, including social activities and individual support and various one off events. This is all managed by a team of trustees.

At their annual general meeting, BSA said a sad but fond farewell to Margaret Carroll, chair of trustees, as she retired from her role after being involved for over 23 years. Major fundraising, strategic planning and business management are just a few of the ways in which she has tirelessly supported the project and the older people of Burmantofts over that time.

On retiring from the civil service, Margaret wanted to fill in her time in some way. Living in the area seemed the perfect way to help her own community, Margaret realised that there were many people that required help and support and because of her previous working experience decided to become a volunteer at BSA. Margaret took great satisfaction from seeing things change in the community because of the work of volunteers such as herself who supported and gave their time to BSA.

For further information please contact

BSA on 0113 248 91 91.