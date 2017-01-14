B&S Flooring offer a wide range of quality floor coverings from their newly refurbished showroom in Sherburn in Elmet, and their annual January sale is now on!

Business partners Richard and Kevin each have over 30 years’ experience in the flooring trade. Richard runs the shop and carries out the measuring and quotation services, whilst Kevin manages the fitting team. The whole ethos of the business is centred around excellent customer service. Richard says “We have come a long way in the ten years we have been trading, building up a very loyal customer base. We pride ourselves on good old fashioned customer service – the way it used to be and how it should be all the time. I personally deal with all customers right through from the initial enquiry to the fitting and aftercare, both Kevin and myself are on hand for the entire process. This way, we know everything is done right straight away and it gives our customers a friendly face and personal service that they expect and deserve.”



B&S Flooring offer a vast range of carpets to cater for all from budget ranges to quality Axminister by Ulster carpets. They stock ranges from Cormar, Westex, Lifestyle floors, Furlongs and many more. There are colours, styles and designs to suit all tastes including a large range of the on trend striped carpets popular for staircases.

Laminate flooring is fitted by qualified joiners and there is a great selection in store to choose from including the full range of Balterio, plus Krono Original and many more.

Engineered and solid wood flooring is also fitted by the highly skilled joiners and you can select from a great range which includes Woodpecker and Swiss Krono flooring.

The huge selection of vinyl flooring on offer at B&S includes brands such as Leoline, Avenue, Beauflor, Gerflor to name but a few.

Also, coming early this year is a brand-new rug showroom which will house a vast selection of rugs in a wide variety of sizes, colours, designs and textures to complement any home.

B&S Flooring ensure that whatever your budget, taste and requirements there is a great range in store to suit you. Prices are kept keen while the service is second to none. No job is too big or too small, from a single small room to a full house and even commercial buildings, B&S will deliver fantastic flooring professionally fitted, with the attention to detail they are famous for.

Richard says “With the vast amount of building going on in the village and surrounding areas, we are beating the house builder’s prices hands down, saving on average £1000 per house on the same carpets. We will beat any genuine quote on the same quality goods and go the extra mile to ensure all goes to plan.”

Serving Leeds, York and Castleford, with a no obligation, free measuring and estimating service, combined with clear pricing and choice in the showroom you really have nothing to lose in paying a visit to B&S Flooring. It is refreshing to be able to deal with such a friendly company who treat customers as individuals not just a number and place such emphasis on providing a service they can be proud of.

Richard adds “Don’t forget our January sale is now on, so give us a ring or call into the shop to see how we can help!”

B&S Flooring

2 Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds LS25 6EA

Tel: 01977 685444

Web: www.bandsflooring.co.uk

Or visit their Facebook page @bandsflooring.co.uk