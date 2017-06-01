BEAUTIFUL SCENES FROM YORKSHIRE TO TRAVEL EUROPE

The glorious county of Yorkshire will be showcased across the UK and Europe, in marvellous technicolour, on a fleet of trucks which incredibly travels the equivalent of twice around the world in just one day.

Vibrant artwork featuring some of Yorkshire’s most magnificent scenes will adorn the back of 50 refrigerated semi-trailers which tour the UK and Europe as part of Boroughbridge-based Reed Boardall’s 300 strong fleet.

The inspirational images show the variety of outdoor areas to explore around the region – including the picturesque natural beauty of the North York Moors, the stunning Peak District and our captivating coastline.

The fleet of temperature controlled storage and distribution business Reed Boardall’s vehicles cover on average around 30 million kilometres each year – the equivalent of around 82,000 kilometres per day. This incredible feat means that the dynamic images of Yorkshire will reach millions of people around Europe – from Inverness to Cornwall, Aberystwyth to France and Belgium.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I’m thrilled that the stunning scenery of Yorkshire will literally be transported around the UK and Europe so that millions of people will be able to see what our magnificent county has to offer. Hopefully it will whet their appetite to bring the images to life and come to see Yorkshire for themselves.

To think that these lorries travel the equivalent of twice around the world in just one day is incredible.’’

Howard Gill, Managing Director of Reed Boardall’s transport division, said: “We are proud to be a Yorkshire-based family business and, as such, we are happy to help promote the region by sporting these images on our huge trucks.

We’re glad to be able to continue to support Welcome to Yorkshire in this way and given the fact that our fleet of vehicles covers such huge distances, it’s a great way of reminding people all over the UK and further afield to visit God’s Own County.”