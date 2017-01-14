Beanstalk Reading Helpers

Beanstalk is a national charity that provides one-to-one literacy support to children who struggle with their reading.

The charity recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide one-to-one literacy support in primary schools.

Beanstalk’s trained reading helpers transform the lives of the children they support, turning them into confident, passionate and able readers.

In the last school year the charity helped over 11,000 children across England, in over 1,400 schools, with the help of over 3,000 reading helpers, ensuring children have the skills and confidence to reach their true potential.

By 2020-21 Beanstalk aims to help 30,000 children every year, with 8,000 volunteers.

Ginny Lunn, Chief Executive of Beanstalk, the charity providing volunteer reading helpers in primary schools, says:

“We all start the year with good intentions but research shows just how quickly things change if we don’t enjoy our resolutions or can’t see the difference we’re making. Many of our volunteer reading helpers get in touch as a result of a New Year’s resolution and wanting a new challenge. Our volunteers always say how much they enjoy what they do, and how rewarding it is to see the impact they have on the children they read with. We also know they appreciate the training and support we provide – so you’re much less likely to fall off the wagon!”

That’s just what Wendy Frankland – a former civil servant at the British Library – found when she made volunteering as a Beanstalk reading helper her New Year’s resolution last year. After signing up last January, Wendy, 67 from Leeds, was soon placed in a local school. There she provides much-needed one-to-one literacy support to children who need extra support with their reading, helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to reach their true potential.

“I wanted a challenge where I could see the difference I was making to a child’s life. I started reading with children at my local primary school in January and it has brought so many great moments so far. The training and support from Beanstalk right from the beginning helped me feel confident. And you can really see the impact, whether it’s because a child has learnt a new word, found a book they want to read, or is simply more confident. It really is so little time for something that is so enjoyable and rewarding!”

For more information on Beanstalk and how to become a reading helper this New Year, visit;

