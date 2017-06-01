Barwick In Elmet Open Gardens 25th June 1-5pm

There are many gardens to visit in the lovely setting of Barwick in Elmet with two churches, three pubs and the 86 foot Maypole. You can also take the opportunity to visit the developing Community Orchard as well as the lovely wild life area, Jubilee Gardens. The village has won 10 consecutive Gold awards in both Britain and Yorkshire in Bloom. Both Church gardens are award winners too.

Home-made tea and cakes will be served in the Village Hall from 1.30pm. Free minibus service to some gardens will also be available.

Plant sales at the Village Hall.

Cost: £3.00 per person.

Tickets and programme from the free car park on Jack Heaps field on Main Street and from the Village Hall.

Postcode for Sat Nav: LS15 4JF

All procedes raised from the day go towards supporting Barwick In Bloom. For more details visit www.barwickinbloom.org