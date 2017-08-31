APPLY FOR A MONEY-SAVING WEST YORKSHIRE SENIOR TRAVEL PASS ONLINE AND YOU COULD BAG A FREE FIVE-DAY HOLIDAY TOO

A five-day day inclusive break for two in Scotland is up for grabs to anyone who renews their Senior transport pass or applies for a new one online at

www.ticketsandpasses.wymetro.com, between now and Thursday 30 November.

Coach travel, four nights’ dinner, bed and breakfast at the Claymore Hotel on the banks of Loch Long; excursions, evening entertainment and complimentary drinks are included in the prize draw.

Under the English National Concessionary Transport Scheme Senior Pass-holders can enjoy free, off-peak bus travel throughout England as well as half-fare, off-peak train travel in West Yorkshire. Senior Passes are available to all those of pensionable age and there are currently over 355,000 passes being used in West Yorkshire.

Over the next few months, 300,000 Senior Passes across West Yorkshire will come up for renewal.

To make it easier for people to order new Passes or renew their existing ones, West Yorkshire Combined Authority has introduced online applications. Online Pass renewals can be carried out up to three months before the expiry date.

To apply or renew online people should visit;

www.ticketsandpasses.wymetro.com

Select Senior Pass and follow the instructions. People renewing will need their existing Senior Pass number. The new improved ordering system means some people may be asked to create a new account if they are registered in the old one.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Chair Cllr Keith Wakefield said: “Being able to apply for Senior Passes or renew them online, simply, from the comfort of your own home is far more convenient than taking all the documents to a busy Travel Centre and then maybe having to wait in line.

“Now thanks to this arrangement with National Holidays, we’ve made online applications even more attractive with this chance to win a holiday and get a 5% discount on future holidays.”

People can still apply for Senior Passes at Bus Station Travel Centres and can renew existing ones up to one month before their current Pass’s expiry date. People renewing need their current Pass and people applying for a new one need proof of identity such as a Passport or Driving Licence and something like a utility bill showing their address as proof that they are a West Yorkshire resident.

Cllr Wakefield added:

“With Internet applications being so much easier, we would encourage family and friends of those Senior Pass-holders who may not be so confident online, to help them through the process and save them a trip to a potentially busy Bus Station Travel Centre”

The holiday competition closes on Thursday 30 November and everyone entered into the draw will also receive a voucher code for 5% off a National Holidays break, valid until April 2018. Terms and conditions for the competition are available from;

www.ticketsandpasses.wymetro.com