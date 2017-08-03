The Alarm – Wakefield – Warehouse 23 – THURS 12TH OCT

Mike Peters and The Alarm announce Viral Black UK Tour for this Autumn playing Wakefield – Warehouse 23 on Thursday 12th October.

Following on from the successful release of new album Blood Red and the reaction generated by the May tour and BBC documentary screening of ‘Mike & Jules – While We Still Have Time’, Mike Peters and The Alarm will return from their massive 48 date summer tour of the USA to perform an 11 date Viral Black UK Tour this October.

“The May tour was received so well by all who came, and the demand for more UK shows was obvious”, said singer Mike Peters “The new songs from Blood Red were all accepted into the fold and breathed new life into the established songs from across all of the Alarm eras. I’m excited to get out there again on the back of the US tour and show people all across the UK that The Alarm is moving forward at pace, and remains as relevant today as ever. Peace Now.”

The brand new album Blood Red (that was released exclusively via www.thealarm.com on May 5th), will be accompanied by the release of sister album Viral Black from September 8th onwards.

Tickets for the WAKEFIELD – Warehouse 23 show are available from:

WAKEFIELD – Warehouse 23 Box Office No: 01924 200162

www.warehouse23.co.uk/events

Tickets – £ 22.50 (advance)

Doors – 7.00pm

