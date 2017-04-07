AIREBOROUGH JUNIORS PREPARE TO TAKE THE YORKSHIRE RUGBY SPIRIT TO NEW PASTURES

A group of budding young rugby players from Leeds will journey across the Pennines next month on their first-ever rugby tour.

Aireborough RUFC Under 9s and Under 10s will play their age group counterparts at Heaton Moor RUFC in Stockport on Sunday 23 April, in what will be their final competitive outings of the season.

Accompanied by their parents, the boys will make the trip from Nunroyd Park to Cheshire the previous day and spend the afternoon at Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington before staying overnight at Terra Nova School close to the world famous Jodrell Bank Observatory.

Past pupils of Terra Nova School include former England rugby union captain Will Carling and Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history with four gold medals.

The venture is the brainchild of Aire’s Under 10s coach Matt Barratt.

He said: “More than 50 of us will be going on tour including 25 players, and all costs are being met by the parents themselves.

“However, whilst the boys will be properly kitted out for their matches on the Sunday, we would be very keen for them to all look the same when we’re out and about on the Saturday, arrive at the ground the following day and attend the post-match meal.

“There is an ideal opportunity for a sponsor to provide support for us to purchase hoodies for the players with their company name and logo included in the design, together with Aireborough’s club badge. If someone would like to help, we’d be very happy to hear from them.”

Kris Brook, who as well as serving as the club’s coaching coordinator and Under 9s head coach also plays for Aire’s senior first fifteen, added: “The boys are really excited about the trip and their performances on the field have visibly gone up a level since the tour was confirmed.

“But at Aireborough, playing the game to the best of your ability is only part of the experience. We never stop reminding our players at all levels that rugby is also about friendship, respect and enjoyment.

“We are immensely proud of them all and I have no doubt that the Under 9s and Under 10s will be prove to be first class ambassadors for the club and, indeed, for Yorkshire rugby.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring players’ hoodies should contact Kris Brook on Tel: 07702 130596.