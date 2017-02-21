Afternoon Tea at The Grand Hotel & Spa

This half-term let your Children tuck into Afternoon Tea for free when they bring a grown-up at The Grand Hotel & Spa, York.

Not just for Grown-ups, children’s Afternoon Tea is a tower of treats, full of classics such as gingerbread persons, jelly and a selection of sandwiches that are perfect for your mini VIPs – we are sure even the fussy ones can’t resist this treat – ideal for a family afternoon out after visiting the many attractions in the historic city.

Children get to choose from a selection of juices, or even a cup of tea if they so wish. An activity pack is also included, keeping them busy whilst they wait and prevent them bursting from excitement of what’s to come.

This is an unforgettable experience for all the family.

Available from the 19th – 26th February (*excludes Saturday). Subject to availability. Must be pre-booked. One child eats free with every paying adult. Afternoon Tea is served daily from 1pm – 5pm.

To book please call 01904 380 038.

Afternoon Tea menus: http://www.thegrandyork.co.uk/afternoon-tea