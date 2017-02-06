Cyclists of all abilities have been tasked with an exciting challenge as three routes were unveiled recently for the 2017 Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride on Sunday 30th April.

The Fox Valley shopping centre near Sheffield will host the starts and finishes of this popular annual sportive which gives thousands of amateur riders the chance to experience the thrill of professional cycling.

Participants will ride many of the same roads as the pros and cross the same finish line just a few hours before the third edition of the Tour de Yorkshire reaches its gripping conclusion. The event is expected to attract over 5,000 cyclists.

This year 45km, 75km and 100km routes are available enabling riders to choose a course that best suits them. The 100km option is undoubtedly the highlight and is the toughest in the event’s history. It features 1,974 metres of climbing and includes a number of testing ascents and descents through stunning landscapes.

View maps of all three routes here;

www.letour.yorkshire.com/sportive/map

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “One of the great and truly unique things about cycling is that you can ride the same roads as the world’s best riders, and what better way to do so than with top-class support and thousands of other cyclists joining you along the way.

“The routes have been designed to cater for riders of all abilities, and finishing on the same line as the pros will be an amazing experience.”

Nick Rusling, CEO of sportive organisers Human Race, said: “The previous two editions of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride have been hugely enjoyable, and everything is pointing towards this being the biggest, toughest and most rewarding year yet.

“The routes that have been created are scintillating, and Fox Valley is a wonderful home to host our riders.”

Peter Denton, region manager of Maserati North Europe, said “The Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride has established itself as a leading sportive in the UK and we are proud to partner for a third consecutive year.

“We firmly believe that the event will continue to grow and attract more cyclists to the sport. The Sheffield course will provide some of the most challenging sections of any of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Rides, so it will be a fantastic test for everyone taking part.”

Those who are interesting in taking part in the 2017 Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride can register their interest now at;

www.letouryorkshire.com.