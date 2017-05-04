2017 Harrogate Flower Show Garden Winners

Top honours in the 2017 Harrogate Flower Show Gardens has gone to 6 Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps with a Gold Award for A Homecoming Prayer.

Designed by Northumbrian landscaper Peter Cunliffe, the garden has a Japanese influence and will form part of a larger memorial space at the Regiment’s new base at Dishforth in North Yorkshire.

Three other show gardens won Gold Awards including Alistair W Baldwin Associates with Colour Your Garden – A Spring Tapestry, Out of Yorkshire from Austin’s Gardens, and A Fresh Start from Paxman Landscapes UK Ltd.

There was a Silver Gilt Award for the debut garden by the Yorkshire Brain Research Centre, called Wonders of the Brain, and Silver Awards for Askham Bryan College, with Life Stages, and Horticap for A Little Bit of Magic.

The Community Spirit garden from HMP Kirklevington Grange won the NEHS Community Award for Outstanding Show Feature as well as a Bronze Award. If You Go Down to the Woods, by Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre also won a Bronze Award.

2017 SPRING SHOW GARDENS – PROFESSIONAL

SG1 A homecoming prayer – 6th Regiment Logistics Corps, Dishforth

The biggest show garden ever featured at Harrogate Flower Show, this is a collaborative effort to create a Japanese-style memorial space for the 6th Regiment Logistics Corps, who recently returned to the UK from Germany. GOLD

SG3 Colour your garden, a spring tapestry – Alistair W Baldwin Associates, Thirsk

Vivid spring colours combine with subtle hues of the season, overlaid on a contemporary grid layout. The soft textures of grasses, ferns and perennials contrast with clipped blocks of yew and box. GOLD

SG5 There’s water under the bridge – HMP Kirklevington Grange, Yarm

Rich in the symbolism of reflection, reform and forgiveness, this garden has been created with a series of feature elements, each with its own special message from the ‘Artyculturals’ of HMP Kirklevington Grange. BRONZE

SG6 Life stages – Askham Bryan College, York

This garden is based around three circular elements depicting the stages of life, childhood, adulthood and the later years. It is a place of quiet contemplation with a free-flowing design to represent life’s ups and downs. SILVER

SG7 Out of Yorkshire – Austin’s Gardens, Leeds

Demonstrating how a garden can grow from its surrounding landscape, this design uses native and naturalised planting to reflect the Yorkshire landscape in spring, with two large silver birch trees for structure, underplanted with a carpet of wildflowers. GOLD

SG9 A fresh start: The year of greenery – Paxman Landscapes UK Ltd, Huddersfield

This garden reflects and embraces a truly fresh start for 2017, focussing on the pantone of the year, Greenery, and encompassing the beauty of outdoor living and the natural environment. GOLD

COMMUNITY SPIRIT

SG2 The wonders of the brain – Yorkshire Brain Research Centre, Leeds

Celebrating the amazing architecture and wonders of the brain, this garden reflects the four main brain functions and aims to highlight the work of the YBRC in helping to preserve the health and vitality of the brain through research. SILVER GILT

SG4 If you go down to the woods – Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough

Capturing the vision for a community woodland plot, this garden hosts a wealth of interest and life. Meandering stepping stones lead you to a giant spider web, then further along you will find a wildlife pond and Victorian-style fern stumpery. BRONZE

SG8 A little bit of magic – Horticap Ltd, Harrogate

After their success with the Wallace and Gromit theme last spring, Horticap are sprinkling a little magic on this year’s design. Inspired by the popular children’s programme ‘The Magic Roundabout’ there are some larger than life characters! SILVER