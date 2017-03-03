1.2 MILLION YOUNG PEOPLE GET SET TO EAT FRESH AS ALDI ANNOUNCES FOUR YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TEAM GB’S BROWNLEE BROTHERS

Olympic athletes, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee join forces with Aldi to pledge their support to Get Set to Eat Fresh, an ambitious educational programme aiming to reach 1.2 million young people in the UK by 2020. The programme sets out to tangibly improve the eating habits of at least three in four of all participating children.

Aldi have announced a four year partnership with Olympic Gold and Silver medal triathlon winning brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee to be the face of their Team GB partnership. Alistair and Jonny will be supported by Aldi all the way to Tokyo 2020 as they inspire the nation to access fresh healthy affordable food from Britain’s best value supermarket. As savvy Yorkshiremen they understand that true value is the combination of amazing quality, responsibly sourced food offered at unbeatable prices making the partnership with Aldi a perfect fit.

Launched by the British Olympic Association (BOA) and Aldi – the first supermarket to sponsor Team GB – Get Set to Eat Fresh is a schools’ engagement programme that aims to educate 5-14 year-olds nationwide. It does this by developing in young people an understanding and love of fresh, healthy food, the skills required to cook for themselves and the desire to celebrate food with friends and family. The programme is brought to life by Team GB athletes, who inspire students to eat more healthily.

Since its inception, 400,000 young people have been reached with over 2,000 schools signing up to the programme.

The 2017 campaign kicked off when gold and silver Olympic Triathlon medallists, the Brownlee Brothers, visited young people in Guiseley and officially opened the town’s new Aldi store before heading to Yeadon Westfield Infant School.

Whilst there, the Olympians went head-to-head on a special ‘smoothie-cycle’ – a bike which produces healthy, vegetable and fruit smoothie drinks using pedal power, to show that healthy eating can be fun too.

Commenting on the partnership Alistair Brownlee said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to be the official ambassadors of the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme which we know will have a huge impact on young people’s healthy eating habits nationwide.”

Jonny Brownlee added: “As athletes, we know how important diet, nutrition and being active is to living a healthy lifestyle and we strongly believe we can help support the ambitions of Aldi and Team GB as they look towards 2020.”

Get Set to Eat Fresh has its own website,

www.getseteatfresh.co.uk, where it hosts insights into athlete nutrition and video content featuring Team GB athletes discussing their eating habits, as well as providing teachers with free, fun and engaging curriculum-linked resources that are easy to use and will help them to plan and deliver their lessons about healthy eating.

Alistair and Jonny join the likes of boxer Nicola Adams, modern pentathlete Samantha Murray, gymnast Dan Purvis and BMX racing cyclist Liam Phillips, who have begun visiting schools up and down the country as part of Get Set to Eat Fresh.

The initiative unites Aldi’s love and knowledge of food with inspiring and engaging stories of Team GB athletes and as the winner of the UK Fruit and Veg Awards 2016, the retailer is equipped to promote healthy, high quality and affordable produce.

Matthew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We are determined to make the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme a huge success and having the Brownlee brothers on board is going to help us achieve our ambitious goals. At Aldi, we want to encourage the nation to eat fresh, healthy, quality produce and Get Set to Eat Fresh has allowed us to promote this message to families throughout Britain.

“We were proud to be the first supermarket sponsor of Team GB for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and look forward to investing further in the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, as we continue that partnership to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang 2018 and to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo 2020.”

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the British Olympic Association, said: “Our partnership with Aldi has been a great success and their commitment to the Team GB brand has been a huge positive for us, highlighted with the continuation of the partnership to Tokyo 2020. Undoubtedly one of the greatest successes has been the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme.

“Aldi’s commitment to continue to grow this programme and help improve young people’s understanding of the importance of eating healthy, fresh food is fantastic.

“To have two athletes of the calibre of Alistair and Jonny emphasises the quality of the programme but more importantly, their feats in Rio and the lives they lead as elite athletes can be an inspiration to young people throughout the UK.”

For more information about Aldi’s partnership with Team GB visit www.aldi.co.uk